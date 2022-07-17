Tigress Financial Boosts Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Price Target to $57.00

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Tigress Financial from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RPRX. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.57.

Royalty Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $43.93 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a PE ratio of 43.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.27. Royalty Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $34.86 and a fifty-two week high of $44.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 21.95 and a current ratio of 21.95.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.77 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 16.75%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is currently 76.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royalty Pharma news, EVP Marshall Urist sold 23,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total transaction of $929,820.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,679.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Royalty Pharma news, EVP Marshall Urist sold 23,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total transaction of $929,820.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,679.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James F. Reddoch sold 75,000 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $3,033,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,095,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,314,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 452,970 shares of company stock worth $18,554,200. Corporate insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $5,999,000. Renaissance Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 166,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,980,000 after buying an additional 63,988 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $1,808,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Royalty Pharma by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Further Reading

