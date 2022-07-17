Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC) Short Interest Down 51.3% in June

Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 63,600 shares, a decline of 51.3% from the June 15th total of 130,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Tivic Health Systems Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TIVC opened at $2.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.88. Tivic Health Systems has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $6.50.

Get Tivic Health Systems alerts:

Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tivic Health Systems will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Tivic Health Systems

Tivic Health Systems Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tivic Health Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Tivic Health Systems, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TIVC Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 122,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.27% of Tivic Health Systems as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Tivic Health Systems Inc operates as a bioelectronic device company that delivers non-invasive neuromodulation products for the treatment of inflammatory conditions. Its primary product is ClearUP, is a medical device intended to relieve sinus and nasal inflammation. The company sells its products on direct-to-consumer channel through its own websites; and platforms, such as Amazon.com and Walmart.com, as well as to U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tivic Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivic Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.