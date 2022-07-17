Tixl [NEW] Market Cap Reaches $24.14 Million (TXL)

Tixl [NEW] (TXL) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 17th. One Tixl [NEW] coin can currently be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00000948 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Tixl [NEW] has traded flat against the US dollar. Tixl [NEW] has a total market capitalization of $24.14 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of Tixl [NEW] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 465.8% against the dollar and now trades at $575.59 or 0.02698612 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004687 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00022972 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Tixl [NEW] Coin Profile

Tixl [NEW]’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,075,497 coins. Tixl [NEW]’s official website is tixl.me. Tixl [NEW]’s official message board is medium.com/tixlcurrency. Tixl [NEW]’s official Twitter account is @TixlOrg.

