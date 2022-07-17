Tongdao Liepin Group (OTCMKTS:TGDLF) Short Interest Update

Tongdao Liepin Group (OTCMKTS:TGDLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a drop of 60.6% from the June 15th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Tongdao Liepin Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TGDLF opened at $1.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.70. Tongdao Liepin Group has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $2.27.
About Tongdao Liepin Group
