Tongdao Liepin Group (OTCMKTS:TGDLF) Short Interest Update

Tongdao Liepin Group (OTCMKTS:TGDLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a drop of 60.6% from the June 15th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Tongdao Liepin Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TGDLF opened at $1.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.70. Tongdao Liepin Group has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $2.27.

About Tongdao Liepin Group

Tongdao Liepin Group, an investment holding company, provides talent acquisition services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Liepin, a talent acquisition platform, which offers online recruitment services for headhunters, business users, and individual users. It also operates Duomian, a video-based talent platform that allows job descriptions of business users and self-introductions of individual users in short video format; Xunhou, a staffing platform, which provides staffing SaaS solutions, such as human resource outsourcing, recruitment outsourcing, personnel agency, and campus recruitment; Lebanban, a training and assessment platform that offers employee learning and development solutions comprising training courses and employee performance evaluation; and Wenjuanxing, a survey SaaS platform, which provides data collection, storage, and analysis, as well as offers Liepin Campus, a campus recruitment solution, including online/offline campus presentation, employer branding, etc.

