Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Has $213,000 Position in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) by 136.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 209.1% during the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the 1st quarter valued at $310,000. Atlas FRM LLC bought a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the 4th quarter valued at $49,515,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the 4th quarter valued at $1,003,000. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLVM opened at $30.31 on Friday. Sylvamo Co. has a one year low of $23.10 and a one year high of $53.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.96.

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $977.00 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th.

In other news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of Sylvamo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $143,587,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,614,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,348,940.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sylvamo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sylvamo in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

