Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,144 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its position in Medtronic by 2.9% in the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 3,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,286 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,310 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.48.

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT stock opened at $89.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $86.70 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.38.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.92%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

