Tranchess (CHESS) One Day Volume Tops $35.89 Million

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. One Tranchess coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00001569 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tranchess has a market capitalization of $27.64 million and $35.89 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tranchess has traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,339.02 or 0.99999352 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00042653 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004720 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001186 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00024623 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004667 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Tranchess Coin Profile

Tranchess (CHESS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,546,919 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tranchess Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

