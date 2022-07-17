Tranquility Partners LLC Acquires 408 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STZ. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Constellation Brands by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 72,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $774,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,746,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 214,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,892,000 after acquiring an additional 48,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STZ opened at $244.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $241.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.35 and a 1-year high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.34%.

STZ has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.00.

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $961,898.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,692. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total transaction of $3,269,526.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,902.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $961,898.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

