Tranquility Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,818 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,718.2% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IFF shares. Berenberg Bank cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $169.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.24.

Insider Activity

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total transaction of $76,658.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,879.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IFF opened at $115.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.07 and its 200 day moving average is $128.28. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.38 and a 12 month high of $157.08. The company has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.02.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 144.95%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

Further Reading

