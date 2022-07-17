Tranquility Partners LLC Buys 162 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,740 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 2.1% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,559,868 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,877,432,000 after purchasing an additional 869,827 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,342,468 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,713,058,000 after acquiring an additional 790,219 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,618,069 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,821,210,000 after acquiring an additional 189,864 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,015,163 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,531,154,000 after acquiring an additional 257,910 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $4,478,185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE UNH opened at $529.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $493.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $493.95. The company has a market capitalization of $497.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $383.12 and a twelve month high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.37. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.70 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.95.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III purchased 89 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $504.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,884.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at $5,678,138.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,215,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,936,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III bought 89 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $504.32 per share, with a total value of $44,884.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,678,138.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,273 shares of company stock worth $3,065,752 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.