Tranquility Partners LLC Buys 573 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $2,188,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 7.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 76,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 1,709.8% during the first quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,225,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,067 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 31,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.86.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $78.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The stock has a market cap of $154.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.56 and its 200 day moving average is $78.50.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 229.73%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

