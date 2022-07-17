Tranquility Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $65.63 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.28 and a fifty-two week high of $85.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.56.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

