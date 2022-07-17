Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Shares Acquired by Gladius Capital Management LP

Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,376,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,571,000 after purchasing an additional 87,786 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Travel + Leisure by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,250,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,815,000 after acquiring an additional 247,946 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Travel + Leisure by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,284,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,238,000 after acquiring an additional 22,497 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in Travel + Leisure by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,259,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,896,000 after acquiring an additional 81,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Travel + Leisure by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,904,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,285,000 after acquiring an additional 210,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure stock opened at $41.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.73. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1 year low of $37.67 and a 1 year high of $63.19.

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $809.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.11 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 40.92%. Travel + Leisure’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is currently 42.33%.

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider James J. Savina sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $314,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,158.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TNL. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.60.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

