TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 107.7% from the June 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT Price Performance

Shares of TANNL remained flat at $25.38 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 709 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,338. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.59. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $27.17.

