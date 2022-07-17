Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) PT Lowered to $177.00 at Barclays

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $184.00 to $177.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

TRV has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $175.54.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

Travelers Companies stock opened at $156.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.82 and its 200-day moving average is $171.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Travelers Companies has a 1 year low of $145.40 and a 1 year high of $187.98. The company has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.69.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.52. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 23.54%.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 16,710 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $2,971,205.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,848.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,671 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.74, for a total value of $461,388.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,703.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 16,710 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $2,971,205.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,894 shares of company stock valued at $8,451,233 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

