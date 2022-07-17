TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coherent were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coherent by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coherent during the 1st quarter worth $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Coherent Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COHR opened at $266.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.50 and a beta of 1.31. Coherent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $222.04 and a 1 year high of $278.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coherent ( NASDAQ:COHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $370.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.40 million. Coherent had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 7.47%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coherent, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Coherent in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of commercial, industrial, and scientific research applications. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

