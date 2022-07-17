Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE TRT opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Trio-Tech International has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $13.73. The company has a market cap of $17.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.62.

Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $11.14 million during the quarter.

Trio-Tech International Company Profile

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

