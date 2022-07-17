TrueFeedBack (TFBX) Trading Down 13.4% Over Last Week

TrueFeedBack (TFBX) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. During the last seven days, TrueFeedBack has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. TrueFeedBack has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $176,429.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFeedBack coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TrueFeedBack is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. TrueFeedBack’s official website is www.truefeedbackchain.com. TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain. The official message board for TrueFeedBack is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

