Truist Financial Raises agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Price Target to $33.00

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of agilon health from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of agilon health from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of agilon health from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a neutral rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.50.

agilon health Trading Up 1.5 %

agilon health stock opened at $26.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. agilon health has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $39.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.70 and its 200 day moving average is $20.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On agilon health

In other agilon health news, insider Veeral Desai sold 79,568 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $1,634,326.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 278,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,714,453.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other agilon health news, insider Veeral Desai sold 79,568 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $1,634,326.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 278,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,714,453.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 41,187 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $945,653.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,853 shares in the company, valued at $249,184.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 736,125 shares of company stock valued at $16,676,165 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of agilon health by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,322,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,773,000 after purchasing an additional 456,437 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of agilon health by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,578,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,890 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of agilon health by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,235,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,522,000 after purchasing an additional 177,239 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of agilon health by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,867,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,506 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of agilon health by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 7,640,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,674,000 after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares during the period. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

Featured Articles

