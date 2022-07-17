Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, an increase of 65.1% from the June 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II Price Performance

Shares of TWLV stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average of $9.75.

Get Twelve Seas Investment Company II alerts:

Institutional Trading of Twelve Seas Investment Company II

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWLV. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 1st quarter valued at $13,158,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 156.0% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,258,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,295,000 after acquiring an additional 766,960 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 1st quarter valued at $6,546,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 174.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 974,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,449,000 after acquiring an additional 619,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 1,943.7% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 499,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 475,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

About Twelve Seas Investment Company II

Twelve Seas Investment Company II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Twelve Seas Investment Company II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twelve Seas Investment Company II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.