U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.57. 8,608,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,766,440. The company has a market cap of $69.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $43.74 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.19.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

USB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 17,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 4,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

