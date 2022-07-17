U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Norges Bank bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $768,650,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,110,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,573,671,000 after buying an additional 1,841,651 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,616,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,370,789,000 after buying an additional 1,789,050 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,668,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,039,000 after buying an additional 1,299,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $52,720,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of USB stock opened at $46.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.21. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $43.74 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.08). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.