UBS Group Reiterates €76.00 Price Target for HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI)

UBS Group set a €76.00 ($76.00) target price on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HEI has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($55.00) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($65.00) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €59.00 ($59.00) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €44.40 ($44.40) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €44.00 ($44.00) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, July 8th.

HeidelbergCement Price Performance

HEI opened at €46.78 ($46.78) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €50.60 and its 200 day moving average price is €55.60. HeidelbergCement has a fifty-two week low of €43.40 ($43.40) and a fifty-two week high of €76.98 ($76.98). The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.38.

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

