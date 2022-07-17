Unicly Mystic Axies Collection (UAXIE) Market Cap Tops $879,135.27

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection (UAXIE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. During the last week, Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has traded up 18.4% against the dollar. One Unicly Mystic Axies Collection coin can now be bought for $0.0879 or 0.00000418 BTC on major exchanges. Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has a total market cap of $879,135.27 and approximately $135.00 worth of Unicly Mystic Axies Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 463.4% against the dollar and now trades at $570.55 or 0.02715273 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004758 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001695 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00023572 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001951 BTC.
Unicly Mystic Axies Collection Coin Profile
Unicly Mystic Axies Collection’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins.
Buying and Selling Unicly Mystic Axies Collection
