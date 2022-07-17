Unifty One Day Volume Reaches $528,885.00 (NIF)

Unifty (NIF) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One Unifty coin can now be purchased for about $1.89 or 0.00009073 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Unifty has traded down 50.3% against the dollar. Unifty has a total market cap of $3.28 million and approximately $528,885.00 worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Unifty alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004808 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00040789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00022442 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Unifty Coin Profile

Unifty’s genesis date was November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,737,212 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io.

Unifty Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unifty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unifty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unifty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.