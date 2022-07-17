Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Brightworth

Brightworth lowered its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,879 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Brightworth’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $287.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.18.

Union Pacific stock opened at $209.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $131.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.82. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.43%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

