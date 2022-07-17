United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stake Boosted by Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Zenyatta Capital Management LP purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,147,000. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 222,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,703,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $182.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $159.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.52. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.34 and a 52 week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.63%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UPS. Susquehanna reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays set a $220.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.62.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

