Unity Software (NYSE:U) PT Lowered to $60.00 at DA Davidson

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by DA Davidson from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $89.13.

Unity Software stock opened at $33.71 on Thursday. Unity Software has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $320.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.17 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 50.40% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Unity Software will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 8,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total value of $312,623.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 221,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,447,398.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 8,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total value of $312,623.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 221,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,447,398.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $224,998.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 270,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,748,100.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,338 shares of company stock valued at $2,394,305 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of U. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

