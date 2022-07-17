Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Price Target Lowered to $33.00 at Barclays

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Unum Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.22.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group Stock Performance

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $32.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $37.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.89.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

Insider Activity at Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 7,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $250,937.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,975.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Unum Group news, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 7,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $250,937.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,975.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,271 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $1,287,038.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 990,367 shares in the company, valued at $36,138,491.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,453 shares of company stock worth $2,765,621 in the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unum Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 558,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,733,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 47,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 6,691 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 10,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 772.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unum Group

(Get Rating)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.