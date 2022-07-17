UTU Protocol (UTU) Price Up 10.6% This Week

UTU Protocol (UTU) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. UTU Protocol has a total market capitalization of $576,611.51 and approximately $48.00 worth of UTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, UTU Protocol has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. One UTU Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004793 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,829.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009142 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004799 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003592 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
UTU Protocol Profile
UTU Protocol is a coin. UTU Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,476,610 coins. UTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UTU_trust. UTU Protocol’s official message board is utu-trust.medium.com. The official website for UTU Protocol is protocol.utu.io.
