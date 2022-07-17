Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Receives $19.55 Average PT from Analysts

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.83.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Vale from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vale in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

NYSE VALE opened at $12.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Vale has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $23.15. The company has a market capitalization of $63.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.04.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). Vale had a return on equity of 66.28% and a net margin of 40.09%. The company had revenue of $10.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vale will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VALE. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vale by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vale by 131.1% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 9,784 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vale by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its position in shares of Vale by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 96,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 8,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

