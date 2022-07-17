Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Acquires 7,850 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 74.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology accounts for approximately 1.0% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,618 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 738.1% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 813 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $61.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.43. The company has a market cap of $67.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.40 and a twelve month high of $98.45.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This is an increase from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $72.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.42.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

