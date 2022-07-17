Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Grows Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,581 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.1% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 350,404,388 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $22,205,126,000 after purchasing an additional 11,804,677 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,125,154 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,794,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730,165 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,136,734 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,623,101,000 after buying an additional 1,380,066 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,173,669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,496,355,000 after buying an additional 183,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,268,847 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,185,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,314 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $202,524.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 286,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,393,809.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $43.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $178.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.82 and a 12-month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Articles

