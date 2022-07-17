Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 4.8% of Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $7,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. ACT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 232,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,078,000 after buying an additional 12,869 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM stock opened at $101.95 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.63 and a 12 month high of $115.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.36.

