Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Sold by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,150 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Overbrook Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 148.2% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $163.11 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a one year low of $157.99 and a one year high of $208.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.28.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

