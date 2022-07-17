Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 6.3% of Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $354.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $359.66 and a 200-day moving average of $390.51. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $334.24 and a 12 month high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

