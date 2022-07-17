Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Melone Private Wealth LLC

Melone Private Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Financial Advisory increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 639.0% during the first quarter. Brown Financial Advisory now owns 175,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,068,000 after acquiring an additional 152,109 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9,656.1% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 11,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 11,008 shares during the last quarter. Chico Wealth RIA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $5,470,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 46,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 8,198 shares during the period. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 34,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.49 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.07 and a 1-year high of $55.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.96 and a 200-day moving average of $51.62.

