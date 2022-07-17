Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Stock Holdings Lowered by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for 1.5% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $11,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VT. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 146.0% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $85.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.17. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.75 and a fifty-two week high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.