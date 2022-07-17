Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $304,119,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,778,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,771,000 after purchasing an additional 511,775 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,749,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,498,000 after purchasing an additional 479,083 shares during the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,286,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 784,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,002,000 after purchasing an additional 369,374 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $132.26 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.16 and a 12 month high of $151.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.33 and a 200-day moving average of $142.67.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

