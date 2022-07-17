Vanilla Network Trading 16.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (VNLA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One Vanilla Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.38 or 0.00006484 BTC on exchanges. Vanilla Network has a total market cap of $784,320.48 and approximately $491.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded up 16.8% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 465.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.59 or 0.02698612 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004687 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001673 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00022972 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001922 BTC.
About Vanilla Network
Vanilla Network’s total supply is 799,909 coins and its circulating supply is 567,165 coins. The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1. The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network. Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1.
Buying and Selling Vanilla Network
