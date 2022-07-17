Veil Trading Down 22.9% Over Last Week (VEIL)

Veil (VEIL) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 17th. Over the last seven days, Veil has traded down 22.9% against the dollar. Veil has a market cap of $166,594.95 and $699.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veil coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,008.08 or 0.99941823 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00042990 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.81 or 0.00222707 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.04 or 0.00261865 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00116137 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00063144 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004421 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004733 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000198 BTC.

About Veil

Veil (VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Veil is veil-project.com.

Buying and Selling Veil

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

