Velo (VELO) Price Hits $0.0204 on Top Exchanges

Velo (VELO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Over the last week, Velo has traded down 11.8% against the dollar. Velo has a market cap of $25.04 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of Velo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velo coin can now be bought for about $0.0204 or 0.00000097 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Velo Profile

Velo’s total supply is 26,999,998,935 coins and its circulating supply is 1,229,925,310 coins. Velo’s official Twitter account is @veloprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velo’s official website is velo.org.

Buying and Selling Velo

According to CryptoCompare, “Velo is a blockchain based financial protocol enabling digital credit issuance and borderless asset transfer for businesses using a smart contract system. Velo’s core mission is to build a decentralized settlement network that allows its Trusted Partners to securely transfer value among one another in a timely and transparent manner. Velo’s initial focus would be on business partners in the remittance and money transfer spaces in Southeast Asia followed by the wider Asia Pacific region and beyond. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velo using one of the exchanges listed above.

