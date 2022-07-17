Venus (XVS) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.90 Million

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. During the last week, Venus has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Venus coin can currently be purchased for $5.19 or 0.00024729 BTC on major exchanges. Venus has a market capitalization of $63.13 million and $3.90 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,971.18 or 0.99983449 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00043603 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004740 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001746 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004766 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Venus Coin Profile

XVS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 coins and its circulating supply is 12,170,524 coins. Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Venus is venus.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

