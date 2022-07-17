Verge Trading Up 5.4% Over Last Week (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. Over the last week, Verge has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. One Verge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Verge has a total market capitalization of $60.32 million and $1.29 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Verge alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000300 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00024456 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.42 or 0.00258925 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001409 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000939 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000789 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,507,944,113 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.