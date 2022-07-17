Verso Token (VSO) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.60 Million

Verso Token (VSO) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One Verso Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000470 BTC on major exchanges. Verso Token has a market capitalization of $10.49 million and $1.60 million worth of Verso Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Verso Token has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Verso Token alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004765 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00041456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00022350 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Verso Token Coin Profile

Verso Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso Token’s official Twitter account is @versofinance.

Buying and Selling Verso Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verso Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verso Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verso Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verso Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.