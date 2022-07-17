VIG Achieves Market Cap of $763,760.78 (VIG)

VIG (VIG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. One VIG coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, VIG has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. VIG has a market capitalization of $763,760.78 and $29.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Nelore Coin (NLC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 54.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001082 BTC.

TREASURE SEEDS (SEEDS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.83 or 0.10271776 BTC.

PsyOptions (PSY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

NPC DAO (NPC) traded up 271.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nole NPC (NPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VIG Profile

VIG (CRYPTO:VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 894,598,355 coins. The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin. VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VIG is vigor.ai.

Buying and Selling VIG

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

