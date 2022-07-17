VIG (VIG) Market Capitalization Achieves $763,760.78

VIG (VIG) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. VIG has a total market cap of $763,760.78 and approximately $29.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIG coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VIG has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Nelore Coin (NLC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 54.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001082 BTC.

TREASURE SEEDS (SEEDS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.83 or 0.10271776 BTC.

PsyOptions (PSY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

NPC DAO (NPC) traded 271.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nole NPC (NPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About VIG

VIG (CRYPTO:VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 894,598,355 coins. VIG’s official website is vigor.ai. VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin.

Buying and Selling VIG

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

