VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) Short Interest Update

VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, a decline of 37.0% from the June 15th total of 5,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 542,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kendall Larsen acquired 40,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $48,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 636,527 shares in the company, valued at $763,832.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 44,951 shares of company stock valued at $53,810. Corporate insiders own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VirnetX

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in VirnetX by 16.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 974,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 139,699 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in VirnetX during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in VirnetX by 48.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 18,782 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of VirnetX by 880.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 175,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 157,321 shares during the period. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of VirnetX by 53.2% in the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 286,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 99,500 shares during the period. 30.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VirnetX Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VHC stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $1.26. 129,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,751. VirnetX has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $4.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.69.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of VirnetX to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

About VirnetX

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet using zero trust network access.

