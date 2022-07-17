VITE Hits Market Cap of $13.83 Million (VITE)

VITE (VITE) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One VITE coin can now be bought for about $0.0271 or 0.00000129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VITE has traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. VITE has a total market cap of $13.83 million and $4.43 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VITE alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00069986 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000046 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VITE Coin Profile

VITE is a coin. It launched on April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,033,573,237 coins and its circulating supply is 510,869,884 coins. VITE’s official website is www.vite.org. VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VITE’s official message board is medium.com/vitelabs.

VITE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VITE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VITE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VITE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VITE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.