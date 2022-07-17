VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Major Shareholder Sells $300,400.00 in Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 40,000 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $300,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,107,087 shares in the company, valued at $98,434,223.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 27th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $565,600.00.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $611,100.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 80,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $720,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 64,445 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $569,693.80.

On Monday, June 13th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 30,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $240,900.00.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 45,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $410,850.00.

On Monday, June 6th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 45,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $427,950.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 35,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $317,800.00.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 25,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $220,750.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 25,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $199,000.00.

VIZIO Trading Up 5.5 %

VZIO opened at $7.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.27, a PEG ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.04. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $27.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.62.

Institutional Trading of VIZIO

VIZIO ( NYSE:VZIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $485.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.29 million. VIZIO had a negative return on equity of 16.87% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of VIZIO by 33.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,466,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,489,000 after buying an additional 1,629,570 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VIZIO by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,339,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,686,000 after buying an additional 89,989 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the fourth quarter worth about $44,352,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of VIZIO by 50.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,702,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,135,000 after buying an additional 573,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the first quarter worth about $8,811,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on VIZIO from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on VIZIO from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on VIZIO from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.14.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

