VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Major Shareholder Sells $300,400.00 in Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 40,000 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $300,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,107,087 shares in the company, valued at $98,434,223.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 27th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $565,600.00.
- On Thursday, June 23rd, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $611,100.00.
- On Tuesday, June 21st, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 80,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $720,000.00.
- On Wednesday, June 15th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 64,445 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $569,693.80.
- On Monday, June 13th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 30,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $240,900.00.
- On Wednesday, June 8th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 45,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $410,850.00.
- On Monday, June 6th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 45,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $427,950.00.
- On Thursday, June 2nd, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 35,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $317,800.00.
- On Tuesday, May 31st, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 25,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $220,750.00.
- On Wednesday, May 25th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 25,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $199,000.00.
VIZIO Trading Up 5.5 %
VZIO opened at $7.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.27, a PEG ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.04. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $27.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.62.
Institutional Trading of VIZIO
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of VIZIO by 33.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,466,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,489,000 after buying an additional 1,629,570 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VIZIO by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,339,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,686,000 after buying an additional 89,989 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the fourth quarter worth about $44,352,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of VIZIO by 50.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,702,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,135,000 after buying an additional 573,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the first quarter worth about $8,811,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.19% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
VZIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on VIZIO from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on VIZIO from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on VIZIO from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.14.
VIZIO Company Profile
VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.
